Man cremates wife after living with her dead body for 21 years in Thailand

A 72-year-old Thai man waved farewell to his wife and cremated her dead body 21 years after she died. According to reports, Charn Janwatchakal kept her remains next to him in a small room where he slept and spoke to her as if she was still alive.

The devastated man was seen aiding the Phet Kasem Bangkok Foundation personnel in carrying his wife’s coffin outside his home in photos uploaded on social media from the cremation. ‘You are just going for a brief business and you’ll be back home again. It won’t be long, I promise’, the bereaved man was heard saying in the video, referring to his wife.

The incident came to light after Janwatchakal realised that his dead wife would not get a proper funeral after his death. He then sought assistance from the Phet Kasem Bangkok Foundation with funeral ceremonies.

Since Janwatchakal had registered his wife’s death with officials, no legal action has been taken against him. The man informed his lawyer that he used to live with his wife and two kids, but that after he kept his wife’s body after she died, his sons chose to leave because they were unhappy with his choice.

Also Read: Anand Mahindra fulfils his promise, gifts new house to TN’s ‘Idli Amma’ on Mother’s Day

Janwatchakal, according to his lawyer Nitithorn Kaewto, was well educated and had many degrees. He graduated from Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Pharmacy before joining the Royal Thai Army as a medic, and his wife worked in the public health ministry.

However, Janwatchakal is now living in poor conditions without electricity. He also owns a lot of pets, including dogs and cats.