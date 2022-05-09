Non-oil exports from Oman to India surge by 172%

Muscat: Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion in Oman, Qais Al Yousef said that the non-oil exports from the country to India surged by 172%. He said this just before the 10th Oman–India Joint Commission Meeting. The Oman–India Joint Commission Meeting is held annually to discuss trade and investment links between the two countries.
Non-oil exports to India, reached at $ 1.2 billion in 2021. Meanwhile, the imports from India hit $ 2 billion in 2021. It is a 94% increase over 2020.
Meanwhile, the crude oil export to India from Oman surged by 44.4% in March 2022. Data released by the National Center for Statistics and Information (NCSI) in Oman revealed this. India is the second largest importer of crude oil from Oman.
