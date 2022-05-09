Qatar Holding to retain its 11.52 percent stake in Lagardère

Following Vivendi’s public offer for shares in the firm that owns Europe 1, Paris Match, and Le Journal du Dimanche, Qatar Holding LLC announced its intention to preserve its 11.52 percent stake in Lagardere.

‘Qatar Holding LLC signals that it will not tender its shares in Lagardère S.A. to the main or secondary branch of Vivendi S.E.’s public offer filed on February 21, 2022,’ the firm stated in a statement on Sunday.

‘Depending on market opportunities and/or applicable regulatory restrictions,’ Qatar Holding, which is owned by the Qatari sovereign wealth fund, said it ‘may contemplate acquiring or selling Lagardere S.A. shares.’

Lagardere is a Paris-based transnational conglomerate with businesses in media, publishing, and travel retail.