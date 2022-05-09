Skoda launches Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition in India: Know the price and features

Mumbai: Czech automobile manufacturer, Skoda launched its compact SUV, Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition in the Indian markets. The SUV is priced at Rs 15,99,000 for the 1.0 TSI 6-speed manual variant and Rs 19,49,000 for the 1.5 TSI 7-speed DSG variant. It will be available in Tornado Red and Candy White colours.

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition will continue with the two petrol engines – a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI and a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder TSI. While the former makes 113 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque, the latter gives out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox along with optional 6-speed automatic transmission on the 1.0-Litre TSI, while the 1.5-litre TSI is offered with a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

The main features include 6-speaker sound system, all-LED headlamps, automatic wipers, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), auto-dimming rearview mirror and a fully digital instrument console. The instrument console gets a 20.32 cm Skoda Virtual Cockpit with a red theme. It also features a 25.4cm Infotainment System with Skoda Play Apps.