Strong earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hits Taiwan

Taipei: A strong earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Taiwan’s eastern coast on Monday. No tsunami warning was issued. There is no immediate report of any causality, injuries or damage to property. The epicenter of the earthquake was 89.5 km off Taiwan’s east coast, roughly halfway between the coast of Hualien county and the southern Japanese island of Yonaguni. The depth of the earthquake was 27.5 km.

Taiwan is prone to earthquakes as it lies near the junction of two tectonic plates. More than 100 people were killed in an earthquake in southern Taiwan in 2016. More than 2000 people were killed in another 7.3 magnitude earthquake in 1999.