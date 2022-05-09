Suspect in New York subway shooting charged with terrorism

A federal grand jury indicted a man on terrorism and other crimes on Saturday, following a shooting and smoke bomb incident on the New York City subway on April 12 that injured 23 people.

Frank James, 62, was charged in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York with a terrorist attack and other acts of violence against a mass transportation system, as well as a count of discharging a firearm during a violent felony.

If convicted of terrorism, James may face a life term in prison.

James is accused of detonating smoke bombs and opening fire inside a New York City subway vehicle in Brooklyn, killing ten people and sparking a 24-hour manhunt.

According to officials, thirteen people were injured in the desperate dash to escape the smoke-filled train.

After officials discovered his whereabouts with the help of information from residents, some of whom posted sightings on social media, he was apprehended 30 hours later in lower Manhattan, roughly 8 miles (13 km) from the assault scene.

James, a Bronx native who has lived in Philadelphia and Milwaukee in recent years, had already been charged with a criminal complaint filed by police in connection with the attack. Prosecutors submitted evidence to a grand jury, which led to the formal indictment.

Authorities say James detonated two smoke bombs inside a subway car before opening fire with a semi-automatic weapon on fellow passengers. According to police and court filings, the gun, which was purchased in 2011, was later discovered from the site, together with three extended-ammunition magazines, a torch, a hatchet, a bag of fireworks, and a container of gasoline.

The attack came after a series of violent crimes that had travellers in America’s largest urban transit system on edge, including commuters being shoved onto subway lines from station platforms.

The motivation remained a mystery. A number of YouTube videos James posted addressing statements to New York City’s mayor concerning homelessness and the subway system were mentioned in an FBI document.