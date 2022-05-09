UAE based air carrier announces flights to 10 more cities

Dubai: Low-budget air carrier based in Dubai, Flydubai has announced that it will operate flights to 10 new destinations. The flight services will begin from June 23. The air carrier will operate commercial passenger flights to Izmir and Pisa. It will also resume services to Bodrum, Dubrovnik, Mykonos, Santorini and Tivat.

Since the start of 2022, flydubai has launched flights to six destinations, including flights to AlUla (ULH), its newest destination in Saudi Arabia, as well as the resumption of flights to its second point in Istanbul, Sabiha Gökçen Airport (SAW).

At present, Flydubai operates flights to more than 20 destinations in Central and Eastern Europe, including Belgrade, Budapest, Ljubljana, Prague, Naples, Sarajevo Salzburg and Warsaw.