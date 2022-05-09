US Senate to vote on abortion rights bill on Wednesday

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Sunday that the Senate will vote on legislation to codify abortion rights into law on Wednesday, in response to a leaked draught decision showing the Supreme Court is ready to overturn its historic 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

During a press conference with state leaders in New York, Schumer remarked, ‘Every American will see how every senator stands. I’m out of options. Republicans have attempted to avoid the issue.’

The Democrat said he will seek cloture on Monday, and the bill will be voted on by the 100-member house on Wednesday.

Schumer called the draught judgement a “abomination,” stressing that the majority of Americans support abortion rights and women’s health care.

‘A handful of right-wing justices should not make the decision. A small group of right-wing politicians should not have the last say. It is a female right. To put it plainly,’ he stated

A draught ruling released last week showed that a majority of the country’s top court would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, the legal precedent allowing Americans to have abortions.