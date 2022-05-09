‘You are listening to Meri Awas Suno, I am … RJ Shankar’: Official trailer released(Watch)

The official trailer for the film ‘Meri Awas Suno,’ starring Jayasurya, is now released. Manju Warrier will appear with Jayasurya in the film and is heading to the big screens next month, on May 13th. The film’s teaser has already received a lot of attention on social media. For the first time, Jayasurya and Manju Warrier would be working together. The film is directed by G. Prajesh Sen.

Meri Awas Suno is Prajesh Sen and Jayasurya’s third film together, following the mega-hits ‘Captain’ and ‘vellam’. The script was written solely by the director. The film is distributed by Rajput Release and produced by B Rakesh under the banner of Universal Cinema. In ‘Meri Awas Suno,’ Jayasurya will portray a radio jockey. Manju Warrier’s character is a doctor.

See the official teaser here;

All of the songs in the film had garnered a lot of attention. The song ‘Vellichillam Vithari Thullithulliyozhukum’ from the film ‘Ina,’ directed by Ivy Shashi, has been reintroduced forty years later. Singer Krishnachandran sings the song once again for Meri Awas Suno. Jackson Gary Perera and Neha Nair remixed the song, with Neha Nair composing the background music.

Songs from Mary Awas Suno, such as ‘Kaatathoru Mankootu,’ ‘Pranayamennoru Vakku, Karuthumulililorakku…,’ and ‘Eran Nila…,’ were very widely acclaimed. M. Jayachandran, the music director, composed the music. BK Harinarayan wrote the lyrics. East Coast Audios is the music partner. Haricharan, Jitin Raj, Santosh Keshav, and Ann Amy sing the other songs for the movie.