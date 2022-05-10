Amit Shah says, Centre’s health and wellness programmes reached villages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s many health and wellness programmes have not only reached urban areas but have also reached rural areas of the country, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. According to him, the Centre has also improved health infrastructure across the country.

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Fit India Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission, ‘Poshan’ scheme (midday meal) and ‘Indradhanush’ (children’s immunisation scheme) are examples of initiatives aimed at improving people’s health and preventing illness, according to Shah.

He stated after inaugurating a super-speciality centre for neuroscience and cardiothoracic diseases here that these campaigns are not “urban-centric,” but have spread to rural areas as well. The Union budget allocation for the health sector has been enhanced to Rs 86,200 crore this year, up from Rs 73, 931 crore the previous year, shah said.