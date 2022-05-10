BJP leader Tajinder Bagga gets relief from court, arrest postponed until July 5.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday granted Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga a major relief from arrest by restraining the Punjab government from taking any action against him until July 5. Bagga’s petition for a stay on the arrest warrant issued by a Mohali court last week was heard by the court. The arrest warrant stems from a case filed against him by the Punjab Police earlier this month.

The Advocate General of Punjab asked that Bagga be brought before the high court in his arguments. He further informed the court that no coercive actions against the BJP leader would be taken. In addition, the Punjab government requested 10 days to file a thorough affidavit in the case.

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was charged with making provocative statements, promoting enmity, and criminal intimidation by the Punjab Police. The case was filed when AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a Mohali resident, filed a complaint.