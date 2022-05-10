BSF foils smuggling attempt through Pakistani drone in Punjab

Chandigarh: Border Security Force (BSF) troops foiled another smuggling attempt through a Pakistani drone on Tuesday, BSF Punjab Frontier informed. Vigilant BSF troops fired at the drone coming from Pakistan and brought it down. The drone was carrying nine packets, added the BSF.

Punjab | Y'day around 11.15pm, our soldiers heard humming of a drone flying over the fence&fired 9 shots toward the flying object.During the search,we recovered a hexacopter drone&seized around 10 kgs of heroin.The drone was coming from Pak side: B Singh,DIG BSF, Amritsar (09.05) pic.twitter.com/OcVMVsFQVR — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2022

‘Yesterday around 11.15 pm, our soldiers heard the humming of a drone flying over the fence and fired 9 shots toward the flying object’, said Amritsar BSF DIG B Singh. ‘During the search, we recovered a hexacopter drone and seized around 10 kg of heroin. The drone was coming from the Pakistan side’, he added.