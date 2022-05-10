Enemy property case; Bail granted for Azam Khan, new chargesheet to extend jail stay

The Allahabad High Court granted bail to Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan in an enemy property case. The Enemy Property Act deals with properties left behind in India by those who became citizens of Pakistan or China following the wars of 1971 and 1965.

He will not, however, leave the jail in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, where he is now imprisoned in connection with a number of cases in Rampur, including one for land grabbing. The police recently filed a charge sheet against the SP leader in court after receiving a complaint in an old case. The warrant has been sent to Sitapur based on the charge sheet.

Azam Khan’s bail application in the matter of grabbing enemy property for his Mohammad Ali Jauhar University project was denied last week by the court. An FIR was filed against Khan and others for allegedly stealing enemy property and misappropriating hundreds of crores of state money. According to the FIR, one Imamuddin Qureshi went to Pakistan during the split and his farm was classified as enemy property. Khan, on the other hand, obtained the 13.842-hectare land with the help of others.

The Supreme Court expressed its concern on Friday with the delay in hearing an MLA’s bail application in a land-grabbing case, calling it a ‘travesty of justice.’