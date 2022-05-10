Fire broke out in 17-storey residential building

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a 17-storey residential building in Thane, Maharashtra on Tuesday. The fire broke out in an electric cable in the duct of floors 13 to 17. There are no immediate reports of any causality or injuries.

Also Read: IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships: India’s Lovlina Borgohain enters second round

The regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation evacuated 70 residents from the building. The cause of the fire is not yet known.