IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships: India’s Lovlina Borgohain enters second round

Istanbul: In boxing, India’s Lovlina Borgohain entered the second round of the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul. Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist, Lovlina Borgohain defeated Chen Nien Chin of Chinese Taipei in the first round of the light-middleweight category by 3-2.

Two-time Asian champion Pooja Rani will face two-time World Championships bronze medalist Timea Nagy of Hungary. Meanwhile, India’s Nandini will face last edition’s bronze medalist Khadija El-Mardi of Morocco in the quarter-finals.

Also Read: IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants to face Gujarat Titans: Possible playing XI

Another Indian boxer, Nikhat will face Mexico’s Herrera Alvarez in the opening round. Jasmine will face two-time youth Asian champion Porntip Buapa of Thailand in the opening round.

A total of 310 boxers from a record 73 countries are taking part in this year’s event, which also marks the 20th anniversary of the prestigious event.