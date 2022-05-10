In Assam NIT, nine students arrested for assaulting junior.

Nine students from Assam’s National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Silchar have been booked with assaulting a junior on campus. ‘We have registered the case and consulted with NIT authorities, who have assured cooperation in our investigation. Since all of them are students, we are taking measures carefully,’ said Veer Singh, a local police officer.

The junior student, a Karimganj resident, accused his seniors of assaulting him on April 28 at midnight. ‘They threatened to destroy my career if I opened up about the assault. I was afraid initially and also waited for NIT to take some action. But after a week, I decided to lodge a [police] complaint because if I did not speak up, it will encourage the criminals.’

He claims he has received threats and offers to settle the dispute. ‘Some are trying to threaten me while others are offering lakhs to settle the matter.’ According to the institute’s registrar, K L Baishnav, there was a fight between two student groups, and the junior violated campus rules by going to the police without informing them. He further stated that the case was filed with the assistance of some lawyers. ‘We have instructed the guards if they notice any lawyers inside our campus, they should stop them.’