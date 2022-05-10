India launch date of Vivo X80 Series announced

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo has announced the official India launch date of its Vivo X80 Series. The smartphone series will be launched in India on May 18. The series comprising the Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro was first launched in China last month.

Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro price in India details are yet to be officially announced. The Vivo X80 was launched in China at an initial price of CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 42,600) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the Vivo X80 Pro costs CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 63,300) for the 8GB + 256GB configuration.

Vivo X80 specifications:

Vivo X80 runs Android 12 and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. It features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup and also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Infrared (IR) blaster, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W Flash Charge fast charging.

Vivo X80 Pro specifications:

It runs on Android 12 and is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Dimensity 9000. It features a 6.78-inch 2K (1,440×3,200 pixels) AMOLED display with an up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with the quad rear camera and has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. It packs a 4,700mAh battery that supports 80W Flash Charge fast wired charging as well as 50W wireless charging.