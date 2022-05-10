IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants to face Gujarat Titans: Possible playing XI

Mumbai: In cricket, Lucknow Super Giants will face Gujarat Titans in the 57th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2022 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Both the teams have played 11 matches this season so far and won 8 games each.

In the points table, Lucknow Super Giants are leading with 16 points and Gujarat Titans with equal points are placed in the second position. Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are in the third and fourth positions with 14 points each while Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Punjab Kings with 10 points each are placed in fifth to eighth positions respectively. Chennai Super Kings are placed in ninth position with eight points while Mumbai Indians with four points are figured in the bottom of the table.

Also Read; State Bank of India revises interest rates on these fixed deposits

Possible playing XI:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami