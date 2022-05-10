Man fakes death after stealing over 6 lakh, arrested after 9 months

An official said on Monday that a 34-year-old man was nabbed nine months after he faked his death to avoid arrest after allegedly stealing 6.65 lakh rupees from a trader in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district.

The relatives of the accused had also performed the final rites of an unidentified body claiming to be him, but the DNA of the decad did not match the man’s family members, revealing the truth.

Manmohan Singh Baghel, a sub-divisional officer of police stated that a trader named Sudhir Agrawal complained to Bamitha police station on July 16 last year that a pick-up vehicle’s driver, Sunil Namdeo, delivered some iron rods sent by him to a location in Rajnagar town, collected 6.65 lakh cash from there, and then vanished. He stated the vehicle was subsequently found abandoned near a warehouse.

An unidentified body was discovered in the Kodahar region of Bamitha police station on July 24, 2021. According to the official, Namdeo’s family members identified the body as his and even performed final rites and other post-mortem procedures. However, the DNA test report later revealed that the deceased’s sample did not match Namdeo’s family members.

While the matter was being investigated, merchant Agrawal observed Namdeo on his way to Bageshwar Dham temple on May 3 this year near Gadha Tigadda, near Chhatarpur. Namdeo allegedly threatened Agrawal with terrible repercussions and informed him that he was already dead in police records when he asked for his money.

According to the source, Agrawal went to the police and filed a complaint, after which the police formed a squad and apprehended Namdeo from the Gadha Tigadda area last week. Namdeo’s possessions were also taken by the authorities. A complaint has been filed against him under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.