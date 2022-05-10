Mercedes-Benz launches ‘C-Class’ in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: German luxury car makers, Mercedes-Benz launched its updated sedan, Mercedes-Benz C-Class in the Indian markets. The new car is priced at at Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom). It is produced at the production facility in Chakan, Pune. It is launched in three variants, namely C 200, C200d and top-end C300d.

The new sedan comes in three engine options. The entry-level C200 petrol variant comes with a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine. It produces 204hp and 300Nm. The comes with a 200hp, 440Nm diesel engine. The top-spec C300d comes with the same engine that produces 265hp, 440Nm.All three engines come mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox as standard. It also get a 48V mild-hybrid tech with integrated starter generator (ISG) system that provides an additional 20hp and up to 200Nm of torque. C200 and C220d can accelerate 0-100kph in 7.3 seconds and the C300d can do the same in 5.7 seconds.

Also Read: India launch date of Vivo X80 Series announced

Other features include dual-zone climate control, dual-pane sunroof, wireless charging, powered front seats and steering adjust and Mercedes’ Digital Lights headlamps. It also houses NTG7, biometric authentication, Wireless smartphone integration, second-generation of MBUX, Connect features and ‘Hey Mercedes’ powered by AI among others.