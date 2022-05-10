Mohali blast; Punjab DGP says, no one present at office during attack

Nobody was in the office when the blast occurred at the Punjab Police Intelligence Wing headquarters on Monday, according to DGP VK Bhhawra. He said that TNT was used to trigger the blast. On Monday, a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the Intelligence Wing headquarters of the Punjab Police in Mohali, shattering windows. However, no one was hurt in the incident.

‘A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7.45 PM. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called,’ the Mohali Police said in a statement following the incident.

‘We are making all efforts to solve this case,’ VK Bhhawra said. ‘We have leads in this case, and soon we will solve this case. The explosive used is suspected to be TNT. We are working to solve this case soon,’ Punjab’s DGP stated. The DGP has apprised Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that a few suspects have been arrested and would be questioned further.