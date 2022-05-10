Mother and sons killed in cloudburst in Kashmir’s Budgam

Budgam: A woman and her two sons were killed after a cloudburst hit central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday late afternoon. The incident took place at Chandapora village of the district, when the members of the family were working in a brick kiln in the area.

Those killed in the incident were identified as Boori Begum (45) wife of Mohammad Saleem Mansoori and their two sons Mohammad Rayees Mansoori (21) and Kaiss Mansoori (17), residents of Khwaday district Barali UP. The police said that it has taken the matter into cognizance.