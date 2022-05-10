Off-road racing in Vagamon: Case registered against actor Actor Joju George on KSU leader’s complaint

Kochi: Following the complaint lodged by Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) leader, a case was registered against actor Joju George for taking part in the off-road race event held in Vagamon. The MVD also filed case against the organiser and landowner.

Earlier, the visuals of the actor taking part in the race event were shared on social media. Following this, the KSU Idukki district president asked MVD to book a case against the actor for violating norms. The competition was held at Kannamkulam Arappukadu division under MMJ estate on Saturday.

Due to several accidents, off-road racing is restricted in several parts of the district. According to MVD, the actor violated and took part in a race in a restricted area. The authorities pointed out that the race event was held despite restrictions placed by the district collector. MVD asked the actor to appear before the authorities along with documents of the vehicle used.

KSU’s allegation is that the competition happened on the land given under the condition that it will be used only for agricultural purposes. According to the complaint, the competition was organized against the mandates pertaining to plantation lands. No safety precautions were taken and the competition was conducted in a hazardous manner.