Rajasthan Police seize 1,300 kg silver and Rs 56 lakh cash from bus

Officials from the Dungarpur district stated that police have recovered 1,321 kg of silver and other jewellery goods, as well as Rs. 56 lakh in cash on Monday.

A police squad halted a private bus travelling from Agra to Ahmedabad on Sunday night after receiving a tip and found silver bricks and gold jewellery during the search. DSP Rakesh Kumar Sharma said, ‘When the bus driver could not give a satisfactory reply and could not produce documents related to the consignment, a total of 1,321 kg silver was seized along with other ornaments and cash of Rs. 56 lakh’.

Apart from silver, he added the bus had 173 kg of pearls, 210 grammes of gold, and other jewellery items. According to DSP Sharma, the shipment was loaded in Agra and had to be conveyed to several sites. He stated that the subject is being looked into further.

Last Friday night in a similar operation, police in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district recovered nearly 1,200 kg of silver bricks and jewellery worth Rs. 8 crore.