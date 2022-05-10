DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCinema DHCelebrities DHCinemaLatest NewsIndiaNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

Sai Pallavi announces new film ‘Gargi’ on her birthday

May 10, 2022, 06:55 am IST

 

Mumbai: Actor Sai Pallavi on Monday celebrated her 30th birthday on Monday by announcing her latest multilingual film ‘Gargi’. The actor took to Twitter and posted a video announcement of the film, which is written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran.

‘I waited months to talk about this film, and finally! My birthday is when the stubborn team decided to give in and release this’, the actress tweeted. The announcement video featured behind the scenes footages of the movie, which has already begun filming.

 

‘Gargi’ is produced by Ravichandran Ramachandran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Thomas George and Gautham Ramachandran. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Pallavi was last seen in the 2021 Telugu titles ‘Love Story’ and ‘Shyam Singha Roy’.

