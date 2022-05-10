Several flights to Visakhapatnam cancelled due to Cyclone Asani.

Due to the severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ in the Bay of Bengal, flight operations at Visakhapatnam airport were severely hampered, with several flights being cancelled. IndiGo has cancelled 23 flights, both arrivals and departures, at Visakhapatnam International Airport, according to Srinivas.

In addition, a few flights have been cancelled by Air India and Air Asia. SpiceJet is yet to include an update on the flight cancellations because its flights are scheduled for the evening. To ensure the safety of people and property, the airport has taken all required precautions and measures.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rain and severe winds for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal on Tuesday.