The revolutionary, rebellious poet: In remembrance of Kaifi Azmi on his 20th death anniversary

Well known as a revolutionary, contrarian and rebellious poet, Kaifi Azmi was a famed poet-lyricist in the Bollywood industry. The poet, songwriter, and social activist was a member of Communist Party of India and also dedicated his life to promoting Marx’s ideas.

Born as Syed Athar Hussain Rizvi in Uttar Pradesh’s Azmargh district in 1919, Kaif Azmi composed his first poem at the age of 11. He grew up to be inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s Quit India freedom movement of 1942. In 1943 he published his first collection of poems, Jhankar and became a member of the influential Progressive Writers’ Association that used writing to try to achieve socioeconomic reforms.

He became a member of Progressive Writers’ Movement of India. At the age of twenty-four, he started working in textile mill areas of Kanpur and later became a full-time worker. He shifted to Mumbai and worked among the workers and also worked for the party. His important works including anthologies of poetry, were Aakhir-e-Shab, Sarmaya, Awaara Sajde, Kaifiyaat, Nai Gulistan, an anthology of articles he wrote for Urdu Blitz, Meri Awaaz Suno, a selection of his film lyrics, and the script of Heer Ranjha in Devanagari. His best-known poems are Aurat, Makaan, Daaera, Saanp, and Bahuroopni.

He was married to actor Shaukat Azmi and had two children, actor Shabana Azmi and cinematographer Baba Azmi. His autobiography is included in a collection of his works, Aaj Ke Prashid Shayar: Kaifi Azmi. One of the most renowned poets of 20th century India, Azmi was awarded three Filmfare Awards, the prestigious Padma Shri Award for Literature and Education and the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship, one of India’s highest literary honors, for his works.

Kaifi Azmi passed away on 10 May 2002 at the age of 83. As a tribute to the poet, the Indian government has inaugurated a train named ‘Kaifiyat Express’ which runs from his hometown Azamgarh to Old Delhi. He was a champion for women’s equality and education. NGO Mijwan Welfare Society (MWS) founded by him to support various educational initiatives to improve the lives of rural women continues its work in the spirit of its founder.