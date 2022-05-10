Two minors raped under guise of being offered movie roles, case filed

An official said on Tuesday that police have filed a case against a man for allegedly rapping two teenage girls in Maharashtra under the pretext of getting them roles in movies. According to an official from the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police control room, the accused allegedly took the girls, both 13, to a forest in the Vasai area where he repeatedly raped them over the last year.

The man also demanded 70,000 from the girls, threatening to post their objectionable photos on social media if they did not pay.

The girls’ parents filed a complaint, and the Nallasopara police filed a FIR against the man on Monday, citing Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural sex), 384 (extortion), and 506 (criminal intimidation), as well as provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, according to the official. So far, he said, no arrests were made.