UAE announces unemployment insurance for workers

Dubai: The UAE government has announced a new insurance scheme for unemployed. The new scheme will protect employees if they become unemployed. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced this after a UAE Cabinet meeting.

The new insurance scheme will provide a cash amount for a limited period of time to the insured person who suddenly loses his/her job.