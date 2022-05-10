UAE government hikes Emiratisation rates in private sector

Dubai: The UAE government has decided to increase the nationalization rate in the private sector. Authorities in the UAE has decided to hike the Emiratisation rates in the private sector by 2% annually to reach 10% by 2026.

The new Emiratisation rates are applicable for skilled jobs in private sector establishments that have more than 50 employees. Financial benefits will be offered to private sector firms that support the employment of Emiratis.

This was announced by the His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai after Cabinet meeting.