Vivek Agnihotri, Shashi Tharoor on twitter war over ban on The Kashmir Files in Singapore

The Twitter war over Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ appears to be going on indefinitely. On Tuesday, May 10, a tweet by Shashi Tharoor, a Member of Parliament from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, sparked a new feud, this time between the filmmaker and the politician.

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shashi Tharoor on Monday tweeted a news article and said: ‘Film promoted by India’s ruling party, #KashmirFiles, banned in Singapore.’ The film was described as ‘provocative and one-sided portrayal of Muslims’ in an article by Singapore’s Channel News Asia, which cited government officials.

Vivek Agnihotri, in typical ‘Tharoor style,’ called the MP ‘fopdoodle’ (meaning stupid) and ‘gnashnab’ (meaning one who complains all the time) in reply to the MP’s tweet, apparently pointing to the politician’s proclivity for using complicated words. ‘Singapore is most regressive censor in the world. It even banned The Last Temptations of Jesus Christ (ask your madam),’ Agnihotri remarked referring to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. ‘Even a romantic film called #TheLeelaHotelFiles will be banned,’ he added.

To prove his point, Agnihotri attached a list of 48 popular films that were banned in Singapore but praised worldwide. IMDb gave some of the films higher ratings than 8.