‘Won’t tell you here or now, but….’: Macron says he know the name of next French PM

Berlin: Emmanuel Macron, who has been just re-elected as French president, said on Monday that he knew the name of the country’s next prime minister, due to succeed Jean Castex.

‘(…) I won’t tell you here or now, of course’, he told journalists asking about his next future Prime Minister during a joint news conference in Berlin alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

In a country where Presidents rarely get re-elected, Macron won 58.5% of the votes in the second round against the far-right’s Marine Le Pen, despite strong opposition to his pro-business policies and a proposal to raise the retirement age.