ZTE launches ZTE Axon 40 Ultra: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese telecommunications company, ZTE has launched its new smartphone named ZTE Axon 40 Ultra and Axon 40 in the Chinese market. The 8GB RAM + 256GB variant of ZTE Axon 40 Ultra is priced at CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 57,500). It comes in black and silver colours. The ZTE Axon 40 Pro is priced at CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs. 35,500). It is available in Crystal Mist Blue, Magic Night Black, and Star Orange colours.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz launches ‘C-Class’ in India: Know the features and price

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra specifications: The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (2,480×1,116 pixels) display, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and runs on Android 12-based MyOS 12. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery. It packs a triple rear camera setups with 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.