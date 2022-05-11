Author T Padmanabhan wins ONV Literary Award 2022

Thrissur: Malayalam short story writer T Padmanabhan won the ONV Literary Award for the year 2022. The award, given by ONV Cultural Academy, includes a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh, a plaque and a citation.

The 91-year old author was unanimously selected by the jury- Dr M M Basheer, Dr George Onakkoor and Prabha Varma, for the honour. The jury also noted that T Padmanabhan had elevated the minds of the audience to the unearthly realms of experience, through his works. The award will be presented on ONV Kurup’s birthday, May 27, at a function in Thiruvananthapuram. His noted works include ‘Gauri’, ‘Prakasham parathunna penkutty’ and Makhan Singhinte maranam’ and ‘Maraya.

Yuva Sahitya Puraskaram for the year 2021 was bagged by Arun Kumar Annoor’s work ‘Kalinalan’ and for the year 2022 was bagged by Amritha Dineshan’s ‘Amrithageetha’. Their works were selected from 152 entries by the jury panel comprising Prabha Varma, Rose Mary and S Mahadevan Thampi. The award includes a cash prize of Rs 50,000, a plaque and a citation.