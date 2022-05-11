Educating more people in Sanskrit could increase employment possibilities; Edu minister

While speaking at the ‘Utkarsh Mahotsav’ on Monday, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education and Skill Development Minister and Chancellor of Central Sanskrit University, remarked that Sanskrit Education will provide more job prospects for students. The University will host a three-day Utkarsh Mahotsav in New Delhi beginning May 7, 2022. The goal of the Mahotsav is to promote the Sanskrit language throughout the country and abroad. The Mahotsav focuses on the New Educational Era and pushing Sanskrit Studies toward a Global Orientation.

Shri Pradhan, speaking on the occasion, stated that Sanskrit is more than simply a language; it is an emotion. ‘Our knowledge and intelligence are our greatest assets. He further said that ‘it is up to all of us to carry our civilisation’ forward for generations and realize the goals of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.’

The Minister emphasized that, as envisioned in the National Education Policy, the government has prioritized all Indian languages, including Sanskrit. According to him, NEP 2020 will make a significant contribution to the unification of diverse Indian languages, and Sanskrit Universities would evolve into big interdisciplinary institutions of higher learning.

The Minister stated that from the time of Hiuen Tsang to today’s Raisina Dialogues, the spontaneity, modernism, and scientificity of Sanskrit require no justification. He spoke on the resurgence of the Vedic language, Sanskrit, Indianness linked with Sanskrit, and the language-based education system. The Minister anticipated that the discussions undertaken during the ‘Utkarsh Mahotsav’ will provide a roadmap for the education system of the twenty-first century, allowing India to become self-sufficient and lead the way for global wellbeing.