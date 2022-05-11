Eminent journalist V P Ramachandran passes away

Kochi: Eminent journalist V P Ramachandran died on Wednesday at the age of 98, his family said. He breathed his last in his residence at Kakkanadu near Kochi.

He had an eventful career spanning around five decades as a reporter with news agencies — PTI, UNI, AP; and a short stint as editor of Mathrubhumi daily. Starting his career in journalism with the Associated Press of India (API) in the second half of 1940s, he had since worked in several places, including New Delhi and also abroad, during his career. He has served in Lahore as international correspondent of news agency PTI from 1959. He joined Mathrubhumi in 1978 as executive editor.

Ramachandran, popularly known as VPR, had also held the post of the chairman of the Kerala Press Academy in 1990s. In 2013, the State government selected him for Kerala’s prestigious journalism award for outstanding contributions in the field. The state government has honoured him with the prestigious Swadeshabhimani-Kesari award. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death.