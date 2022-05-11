Germany prepares disaster plan in case Russian gas is cut off suddenly

Three people familiar with the situation told Reuters that German officials are secretly developing an emergency package for any sudden halt in Russian gas supply, which could involve taking control of crucial enterprises.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs’ preparations demonstrate a high level of concern regarding gas supplies, which power Europe’s largest economy and are essential for the manufacturing of steel, plastics, and automobiles.

Last year, Russian gas accounted for 55% of Germany’s imports, putting pressure on Berlin to end a business partnership that opponents claim is helping to bankroll Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Germany has stated that it aims to wean itself from Russian gas imports, but that it will remain primarily reliant on Moscow until the middle of 2024.

It is uncertain whether a sudden halt would occur, and sources said Germany hoped to avoid an escalation by supporting a European gas embargo, after previously supporting penalties against Moscow on coal and oil.

However, they are concerned that Russia may cut off gas supplies unilaterally and want to be prepared.