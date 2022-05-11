Man who helped attackers arrested with two other suspects in Mohali blast

A Faridkot resident has been detained by Punjab Police as a suspect in the Mohali rocket launcher explosion. Nishan Singh, the suspect, is accused of providing logistical support to the attackers. In Punjab, two more people have been arrested in connection with the case.

On Monday, a rocket-propelled grenade was thrown at the Punjab Police Intelligence Wing HQ in Mohali, causing a security worry in the border state. Two suspects arrived in a white Swift Desire car, according to India Today, and launched the RPG from about 80 metres away from the intelligence office building. During their investigation, police discovered a dump of approximately 7,000 phones from three cellphone towers near the blast site.

The rocket launcher was found just 1 kilometre from the Mohali Intelligence Bureau. It’s an RPG 22 from Russia. The weapon was found near the Radha Soami Satsang Ghar on the road that divides Sectors 76 and 77 on Tuesday evening.