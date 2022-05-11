MBBS seats sold in Kashmir; Hurriyat leader and seven others arrested

Some national political party leaders in the Kashmir Valley have hailed the filing of charges against eight people involved in the sale of MBBS seats in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, including a Hurriyat leader. The special NIA court has charged eight people, including a Hurriyat leader, with selling MBBS seats in Jammu and Kashmir. On July 27, 2020, a complaint was filed in CIK/SIA under FIR No.05/2020 against unscrupulous individuals who worked with educational consultancies to arrange admission of J&K residents in MBBS and other professional courses at various colleges, institutes, and universities in Pakistan.

According to the authorities, a large sum of money was acquired from the pupils’ parents as a result of such admittance, and the money earned was used to promote terrorism in J&K. It is worth noting that the Government of India/MCI has issued notifications stating that professional degrees received in Pakistan, such as MBBS and other technical courses, will not be recognised in India.

Local BJP leaders have praised the move. ‘The first error is referring to them as Hurriyat leaders. Terrorists, whether Zaffar Akbar Bhat or others who are in Pakistan or have fled. They perpetrated a ruse. They are continually attempting to undermine our country’s integrity. They were financing the stone pelters. The ruling and chargesheet are a positive move. But this is insufficient. Their assets, as well as the money they paid for these seats and how they utilized that money in terrorist operations, should be confiscated’, Altaf Thakur, BJP Spokesperson, said

Some political officials have also stated that people involved in large-scale schemes are now being prosecuted. ‘For the last 30 years, the Indian government has taken no significant action against them, and now, for the first time, we are seeing some action done by the government. The medical seat fraud was massive, and we applaud the efforts taken by the Indian government. We are relieved that action has been taken. We demand serious punishment for those implicated so that this never happens again,’ said G N Shaheen, UT President Janta Dal-United.

According to the charge sheet, evidence emerged throughout the inquiry that the money collected was handed on to terrorists, stone pelters, and OGW (s) for illegal and terrorist acts. Admissions to MBBS and other professional degrees in Pakistan were also provided preferentially to students who were close family members or relatives of terrorists who were slain, based on recommendations by Hurriyat members and accepted by their Pakistani counterparts.

Based on Hurriyat suggestions, Pakistani authorities gave admission to professional colleges to the next of kin (NOK) of slain terrorists as compensation in order to raise morale, and keep the cauldron of terror boiling in the valley, and infuse a fresh spirit into the terror fold. The Kashmir Valley’s local political parties have remained silent on the matter.