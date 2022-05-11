Mehbooba Mufti says, Sri Lanka economic crisis a wake-up call for India

Mehbooba Mufti, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and the chief of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), went to Twitter on Wednesday morning to say that the economic and political crises in Sri Lanka should serve as a wake-up call for India.

She said that, since 2014 India has been whipped into a communal frenzy and imagined fears. According to the former CM, it was following in the footsteps of hyper-nationalism and religious majoritarianism. All at the cost of social cohesion and economic security, she added.

‘What happened in Sri Lanka should serve as a wake-up call. Since 2014, India is being whipped into a communal frenzy & imagined fears. It is treading the same path of hyper nationalism & religious majoritarianism. All at the cost of disrupting social cohesion & economic security,’ the top political figure wrote on Twitter.