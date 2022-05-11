Men who are biologically fertile could get pregnant soon; Here’s how!

An Indian surgeon hopes to perform a hitherto unseen surgery by transplanting a womb into a trans woman. Because the person would have been born as a guy, the dangerous and costly surgery will assist biological men in becoming pregnant. The reproductive organs of a deceased donor or a woman undergoing a sex transition will be used in the surgery. Due to the lack of a completely functioning vagina, IVF and a C-section would be required.

Previously, an attempt at the same treatment was done, but the patient died following complications in a few months. Dr. Narendra Kaushik, the surgeon, is certain that the treatment will be successful. In New Delhi, Kaushik operates a clinic.

‘Every trans-sexual woman aspires to be as feminine as possible, including becoming a mother. A uterus transplant, like a kidney or any other transplant, is the way to go. This is the present. We cannot tell when this will occur, but it will occur very soon’, the Mirror was informed by Kaushik. ‘We have plans and are extremely enthusiastic about this,’ the surgeon stated, without revealing the identity of the recipient or the surgery’s schedule.