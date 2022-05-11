MP Minister’s daughter-in-law found dead at home

Savita Parmar, the daughter-in-law of Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar, allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday in the state’s Shajapur district. Savita Parmar was found dead at her home. According to news agency ANI, her relatives have confirmed the incident.

The incident was allegedly caused by a ‘family problem,’ though the police have yet to confirm this, said ANI. For the past three years, Savita Parmar, 22, had been married to Devraj Singh, the son of Inder Singh Parmar. This morning, the body was sent for a forensic testing, and the autopsy report is pending.