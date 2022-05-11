Qatar’s emir to visit Tehran on Thursday, IRNA says

The emir of Qatar will visit Tehran on Thursday, according to Iran’s official IRNA news agency.

According to Reuters, Qatar’s emir was scheduled to go to Iran and then to Germany, the United Kingdom, and other European countries to discuss efforts to resurrect Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal as well as energy security in Europe.

‘Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will visit Iran tomorrow to follow up on recent agreements and strengthen bilateral ties, including cooperation on the 2022 FIFA World Cup,’ IRNA said on Wednesday.