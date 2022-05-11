Shivraj Chouhan cancels foreign tour after Court Order on local body polls

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, cancelled investment promotion meetings set for next week in London and New York, citing the need for his presence in the state in light of recent developments about representation in local body elections.

Mr Chouhan’s action came a day after the Supreme Court ordered the State Election Commission (SEC) to announce the schedule for Madhya Pradesh’s local body elections within two weeks. The Supreme Court further stated that no reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) may be made till the triple test exercise, which was mentioned in a 2010 constitution bench verdict, is completed in all respects.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision, Mr Chouhan announced on Tuesday that the state government would file a review case for holding panchayat elections with the OBC reservation. He has stated previously that they would ask the Supreme Court to hold local body elections with OBC reservations.