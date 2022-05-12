Air Force officer involved in leak of classified data on defence installations arrested!

On Friday, May 6, an Indian Air Force (IAF) Sergeant was detained in Delhi for allegedly leaking confidential information concerning defence sites and service people to a foreign country. The incident came to light after IAF officials filed a complaint with the Crime Branch, alleging that Sgt Devendra Kumar Sharma, an administrative assistant (GD) at the Air Force Record Office in Delhi’s Subroto Park, had leaked sensitive information about defence installations and Air Force personnel to a foreign agent via electronic means.

According to the lawsuit, Sharma acquired information and documents from computers and submitted them fraudulently. He had also gotten money from the foreign agent in exchange for the disclosed information. A complaint was filed under the Official Secrets Act. During the course of the inquiry, damning evidence such as electronic devices and papers were collected, and the accused was detained. Additional research is being conducted.