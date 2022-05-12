Airport in Abu Dhabi to be closed for two months

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Airports announced that the Al Bateen Executive Airport will be closed for a period of more than two months till July 20. The airport is closed for runway refurbishment. Only helicopters will be allowed to use the airport during the refurbishment period.

The refurbishment works include maintenance and expansion of the runway. This is done to increase the operational safety levels and enhance airport capability. After the work, the airport will be able to accommodate larger aircrafts.

Also Read: Cyprus International Athletics Meeting 2022: India’s Jyothi Yarraji bag gold medal

Meanwhile, the northern runway rehabilitation project at Dubai International (DXB) started on May. The runway will be closed till June 22. Around 1,000 flights per week are shifted its operations to Dubai World Central (DWC).