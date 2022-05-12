Apple discontinues iPod after 20 years

The Apple iPod Touch has been formally discontinued, bringing an end to the company’s renowned iPod series, which dates back to 2001. The iPod Touch will be available for purchase while supplies last, meaning the final remaining device in Apple’s portable music player family will be discontinued.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, said the iPod’s spirit continues on through the company’s other devices, which are driven by Apple Music. ‘Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry — it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared’, Joswiak said.

While the iPod Touch was not the first device of its sort, it quickly became the most wanted after being unveiled by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. The first iPod characterised not just stylish music listening, but also the convenience that could be had at that time. The iPod became popular due to its distinctive scroll wheel and small size. The first few iPod models, such as the iPod nano and iPod Shuffle, were designed solely for listening to music up until 2017. The iPod Touch introduced a new method of listening to music. It includes a touchscreen, as well as internet access and other features.

The final remaining iPod Touch model, which Apple has discontinued was released without a dedicated event in 2019. It was evident that Apple was not paying enough attention to the iPod, and if that wasn’t enough of a sign, Tony Fadell, one of the original iPod’s developers, told The Verge that the team working on the iPod knew the iPhone would cannibalise the iPod and other music players. That is because the iPhone is perfectly capable of playing or streaming music while doing several other things, and so carrying a second device only for listening to music isn’t necessary.

The Apple iPod Touch may be phased out of the market shortly, especially now that Apple has said that no more devices will be developed and what is now available is the final supply.