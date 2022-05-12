Cyprus International Athletics Meeting 2022: India’s Jyothi Yarraji bag gold medal

Limassol: In athletics, India’s Jyothi Yarraji won gold medal in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Cyprus International Athletics Meeting 2022. Jyothi clocked 13.23 seconds and won the gold medal. Jyoti broke the national record and Asian Games 2022 qualifying standards of 13.30 seconds.

Another Indian athlete Lili Das won gold in the women’s 1500 meter race. While in the men’s 200m, India’s Amlan Borgohain won bronze medal.