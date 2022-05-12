Dubai Duty Free draw: Keralite wins $1 million for second time

Dubai: Sree Sunil Sreedharan, a Malayali based in Dubai won $ 1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire. He is winning the fortune for second time in the draw.

Sree Sunil Sreedharan who runs an online trading business is the 8th person to win the Millennium Millionaire promotion twice. He bought the lucky ticket (number 1938) in the Millennium Millionaire Series 388 online on April 10.

Sreedharan previously won a $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 310 with ticket number 4638 in September 2019. He also won a Range Rover HSE 360PS (Fuji White) car in Finest Surprise Series 1746 with ticket number 1293 in February 2020.

Sreedharan is also the 188th Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles. Rashid Al Mutawaa, an Emirati national based in Dubai, won a BMW 750Li xDrive M Sport (Mineral White Metallic) car, with ticket number 0924 in Finest Surprise Series 1804, which he purchased online on April 21.Purushothaman Pachairaj, an indian expat won a BMW R 1250 RS (Imperial Blue Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0814 in Finest Surprise Series 496. He purchased the winning ticket on April 23, when he travelled from India to Iraq via Dubai.