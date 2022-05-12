Google launches Google Pixel 6a: Know the price and specifications

Mumbai: Google launched its new smartphone Google Pixel 6a. The new smartphone was launched at Google I/O — the company’s annual developer conference. The smartphone will be sold in Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage colours. It will be available for pre-order in the US starting July 21. Google is yet to announce pricing and availability of the new phone in other markets, including India.

Google Pixel 6a runs on Android 12 and is powered by octa-core Google Tensor SoC and a Titan M2 security coprocessor. It features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) OLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The display also features Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 60Hz refresh rate. It comes with a dual rear camera setup. For selfies and video chats, the Google Pixel 6a features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor and an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It packs a 4,410mAh battery. The smartphone is claimed to offer over 24 hours of battery life, and up to 72 hours backup with an included extreme battery saver mode.